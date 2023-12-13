Time running out on tight-lipped developers as site for KFC, Oporto and Carl's Jr lays dormant

Nearly four years after gaining approval to build a petrol station, restaurant and café on vacant land leading into North Orange, work has still yet to commence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The future of the 185 Leeds Parade development had been in the works for quite some time, but a decision almost 48 months ago gave the first real insight into what may be coming.
During an Orange City Council meeting on February 18, 2020, councillors approved plans for a major highway service centre, truck stop and two fast-food restaurants, including an Oporto.
A development application for the 12-hectare site was lodged five months prior.
In the years since, it has been revealed that both KFC and Carl's Jr have also shown interest in opening stores on the site.
In mid-2021, Melbourne-based developers The Jasbe Group said they were ready to start work on the first stage of the project.
Shortly after that meeting, council approved changing the use of land opposite the Bunnings store on the Northern Distributor Road from light industrial to allow for purposes including fast-food restaurants.
This opened up the possibility for multiple fast-food restaurants to open. But when would work commence?
Well, the clearest indication came in April 2023 during the opening of Carl's Jr in Bathurst.
Carl's Jr QSR Group general manager Domit Makhoul stated at the time they had every intention of opening another store down the road.
"We're looking to open in Orange mid next year (2024)," he said.
"It's a big development site, so hopefully all goes well, no hiccups and no delays, but there always is."
Asked if he'd been given a timeframe about when works would start, Mr Makhoul stated he had been told March 2024 was the plan and that construction would take roughly 8-12 weeks.
However, when contacted for comment about the looming development, both Oporto and The Jasbe Group have remained tight-lipped.
A spokesman for Oporto indicated development was still far off and that they were currently working through updates on store openings for the new year.
Despite repeated attempts by the Central Western Daily, The Jasbe Group has not responded for requests for comment.
So how long can the developers wait before making a move?
Orange City Council has provided some clarification on the matter.
"When council approves a DA an applicant has five years to begin the project," a spokesman said.
"It's up to the applicant to start work when it's convenient for them.
"The applicant doesn't have to complete the project within the five years. They only have to make a start during that period.
"If the five years pass without an effective start, the DA lapses."
This gives The Jasbe Group until late February 2025 to start works, before the initial application becomes out of date.
If that were to happen, they would have to re-apply to council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.