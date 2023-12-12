Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Man flown to Sydney hospital with head injuries after 'falling off back of ute'

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:25am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man was flown to hospital in Sydney after sustaining injuries on a Central West property Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help