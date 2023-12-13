Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Man's search for 'mysterious' missing father Allan Harvey from Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 13 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • If you knew Mr Harvey or have any info that could help you can anonymously email william.davis@centralwesterndaily.com.au or call the CWD on 0417 473 245

Adam Bennett was just a toddler when his father upped sticks and left. After four decades in limbo, he's now determined to reconnect.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.