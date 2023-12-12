Driver taken to hospital with torso injuries after crash

The driver of a car which crashed Tuesday morning was taken to hospital as a result.
At around 10.30am on December 12, emergency services were called to Icely Road near the intersection of Stagecoach Road in Emu Swamp.
A spokeswoman for NSW Police said the driver of the car, a man, was trapped inside the vehicle for a short time before being freed and treated by paramedics at the scene.
NSW Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the one-car crash and that the driver was taken to Orange Health Service, having suffered torso injuries.
There was nobody else injured in the crash and NSW Fire and Rescue were also in attendance.
