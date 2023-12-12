'Every family knows what Christmas is about': Students' generosity shines bright

The gift of giving is alive and well.
For years, James Sheahan Catholic High School has rallied together to make sure families around Orange have presents to put under the Christmas tree.
2023 was no different, with students handing over more than $3000 worth of gifts to volunteers from St Vincent De Paul on Tuesday.
President of the Orange conference, Tony Davidson, was delighted by this year's generosity.
"The kids listen to us and what we want. The kids know what to give because they know what they would like themselves," Mr Davidson said.
"They're giving up their time to raise money to get the gifts, which enables us to us hand them out through our care and support team."
So what kind of gifts were the James Sheahan students tasked with donating this time around?
"We asked for the toys for the younger members of the families because they look forward to this time of the year more so than the parents," Mr Davidson added.
"The toys and the books are really catering for the younger members of the families that we give to."
The St Vincent de Paul Society has set a target of more than $1.3 million for its annual Christmas appeal, which will go towards supporting families and individuals impacted by cost-of-living pressures.
Funds raised will be used to provide people with food and clothing, pay household bills, cover rental increases as well as fund frontline services including homelessness services and domestic and family violence refuges.
Mr Davidson said it was important everybody "gets a taste of Christmas".
"Every family knows what Christmas is about so it's a special way to give back to the community," he added.
"This is an extra one and something that really matters."
Vinnies supported more than 87,000 people over the past year in NSW; with one-in-three people seeking assistance for the first time.
"We all work together," Mr Davidson said.
"Every member picks up something."
