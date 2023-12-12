Final patchwork on Lords Place underway, damaged tree to be replaced

Final street repairs on Lords Place are underway. Completion this week is planned.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Council workers began patching painted areas with black bitumen on Monday night.
Cavities previously holding dining decks were also filled in on the west side, with large rollers brought in to level the strip.
All repairs are scheduled to be completed before the sun comes up Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the mature tree outside Nimrods Cafe was cut down by Orange City Council staff after a large branch fell onto the road on Monday.
"A large branch including a section of the trunk broke off the tree yesterday afternoon about a metre above the ground," a spokesperson for council said.
"An inspection showed the tree was structurally damaged and it was removed for safety reasons.
"While Ornamental Pear trees produce attractive blossoms, they also have a reputation for losing larges branches.
"An advanced replacement tree will be planted during cooler months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.