Ideal location and a perfect lifestyle

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday December 15: 'Mandagery Views' 852 Kurrajong Road, Manildra:
Now is the time to embrace the lifestyle you've always dreamed of and this remarkable 88 acre property is the chance to do it.
Located at 852 Kurrajong Road, listing agent Kurt Adams said that 'Mandagery Views' was a simply beautiful property located in the heart of what some consider is the best country in Central Western NSW. "The location is hard to beat, just four kilometres from Manildra, eight kilometres from Cudal, and 47 kilometres from Orange," he said.
Set on on a generous 36 hectares, 'Mandagery Views' is perfectly complemented by a modern and sophisticated three bedroom home finished to the highest of quality.
The home has a bright, modern, and open-plan living and dining area with cathedral ceilings, and an impressive kitchen, along with large bedrooms and a spectacular undercover outdoor entertaining area that is the perfect spot to sit back, relax, and enjoy the views
The home provides three bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The main bedroom includes a private ensuite while the rest of the home is serviced by the family bathroom and convenient third toilet in the laundry. There is also an office space that could be converted into a fourth bedroom in what is a contemporary home highlighted by its idyllic country setting.
The property also offers a separate, fully contained, one bedroom, one bathroom cottage that is perfect for a teenagers retreat or guest accommodation.
Kurt said that 'Mandagery Views' presented as a high quality property. "It is an ideal grazing and cropping productive property offering a strong profitable lifestyle with convenient access to a range of amenities and services, including excellent schools, and regional airports," he said. "With slightly sloping to flat topography with heavy red basalt soils and scattered yellow and white box shade, there is excellent water security with a 32 megalitre irrigation licence, solar equipped bore, and being situated in a high rainfall region."
The property also boasts 18 acres of highly productive Lucerne flats, impressive machinery sheds with ample storage power and concrete floor, plus a hay shed and a shearing shed. There are large steel sheep and cattle yards with capacity of 140 ewes and lambs, along with 40 cattle, and fencing is in excellent stock proof condition.
