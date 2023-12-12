Club veteran dominates with bat and ball as huge scores headline ODCA team of the week

The sweltering temperatures on the weekend couldn't prevent some quality cricket being played in the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) matches.
There were some huge scores across the lower grades in Orange on Saturday, December 9.
Here's who made the cut. (Spoiler alert: Centrals and CYMS had a very good week).
In notching the highest score of all the grades this week Mulhall has the honour of opening the batting for our team of the week.
He didn't for CYMS on Saturday, instead coming in at number four with his team precariously placed on 2-12.
He whacked 98 off 89 balls, including 10 fours and four sixes before agonisingly falling short of a century, caught off Toby Peterson's bowling.
The Kinross first XI got back to winning ways this week against Wanderers, thanks in no small part to Prowse.
The opener put on a staunch 98 off 102 and hung around until the sixth wicket was taken with his efforts helping steer the schoolboys to a total of 175.
He was eventually caught off the bowling of Dean Turner, who may or may not feature later in this list.
In hitting 83 not out off 73 deliveries, Fairley has a strong case for best overall performance with the bat.
He came in with Cavs four wickets down and did his best to help his side chase down a target of 217.
They ultimately fell short on 178 but not for lack of trying on Fairley's behalf.
Centrals are enjoying life in second grade, sweeping aside the previously undefeated Kinross last week and now dismantling City.
Winslade came in at number seven and immediately got to work, smacking 78 off just 44 balls.
It was a high risk, high reward strategy but it ultimately paid off.
Sticking with the Centrals theme and Roberts' 76 not out was the foundation on which their innings was built.
The number four came in at 2-50 and hung around as Centrals notched a final score of 252 which ultimately proved too much for the Warriors to chase down.
It was a pretty good week for second grade with another big score racked up.
Wykes opened the batting and was patient in making 73 off 92, featuring 10 fours and a six.
His partnership with the aforementioned Mulhall was most impressive with the pair putting on 171 after CYMS were 2-12.
This is turning out to be a pretty good week for Centrals.
Nonnenmacher fills our all-rounder spot but really good have gotten in for just his batting or bowling.
The former president scored 71 with the bat and then took 4-18 off his near seven overs.
Harvey is a name heavily featured in our team of the weeks so far.
Riley was the one doing the damage with ball in hand for the Woodducks on Saturday, taking 4-27 off his seven overs.
Three Gladstone players will be having nightmares about the man after he dismissed three of them for ducks.
Eight overs bowled, four wickets and 33 runs let in.
Probably the definition of a good day at the office for French as CYMS beat Cavs.
He also took the crucial wicket of Harry Pearce who was looking dangerous on 58.
The Kinross bowler ticked along nicely at a wicket an over on his home deck, taking 3-15.
He came into the attack late and helped clean up Wanderers' lower order to cruel any chance of an upset win for the men in blue and orange.
Looks like we found a place for Turner.
He was handed the ball for just one over by captain Daryl Kennewell but boy did he make it count, taking 2-6.
