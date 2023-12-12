Unused gold balls snapped in storage, installation plans unclear

Unused gold balls have been snapped in storage for the first time. Installation plans remain unclear.
The 2022 public art installation - officially dubbed "Shadowline" - traces the original path of Blackman's Swamp Creek through Orange's CBD.
Just six of the nine commissioned were ever installed, with three originally intended for the now-demolished Lords Place revamp.
More than 18 months after Orange City Council took delivery, approximately $30,000 worth of balls remain in storage at the Works Depot on McLachlan Street.
Pot plants and removed shade structures from the street overhaul could be seen nearby on Sunday afternoon.
"There are a number of loose ends which are still to be sorted following the removal of the Lords Place upgrade," a spokesperson for Orange City Council told the Central Western Daily this week.
"No decision has yet been taken about the future location of the remaining three golden spheres."
A map of the now-underground Blackman's Creek suggests Mathews Park or grounds at the upcoming Conservatorium and Planetarium may be considered for the exhibits.
Earlier this week the first images of "dancing bees" for the upcoming giant town clock at Orange City Theatre emerged.
The project is part of the same FutureCity public art campaign and is slated for installation in 2024.
