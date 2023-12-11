MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Busy elves pop up with Christmas shop

It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas and although there was an early rush, a pop up shop in Peisley Street still has many Christmas themed decorations on offer.
Julia Hollier opened Rudolph and Co. in Summer Street last year but changed locations and opened in September this year.
She said September was the busiest period.
"Everyone was obviously getting in early because we do our laybys between then and the end of the year so a lot of people laybyed a lot of stuff and then they just paid it off over the three months and then they've been getting it out in December," Mrs Hollier said.
"The expense isn't as great because people have the opportunity to pay it off over three months otherwise it can become very expensive if you need a tree and all that sort of jazz."
She said the move to Peisley Street has been easier for parking and people who want to browse can browse for more than half an hour without worrying about getting a ticket.
The store was born from her own passion for Christmas.
"I love Christmas. For me Christmas is like my happy place and I want to share that with everybody," she said.
"I just love everybody walking in and seeing their faces.
"They don't have to buy anything, it's just that experience being able to share with everybody the joy of this time of year."
She said the most popular Christmas theme this year was The Grinch.
"I have sold so many Grinches, The Grinch is probably one of the most popular themes this year right from tree toppers, litterally everything comes in Grinch now," she said.
She had some singing and dancing Grinches on opening day but said they sold out in an hour.
Mrs Hollier said candy and lolly themed decorations are always popular including gingerbread but the Grinch this year has "well and truly" overtaken every other theme.
People have also travelled from all over to visit the shop.
"We've had people drive up from Penrith to come and see us," Mrs Hollier said.
The shop is open seven days a week leading up to Christmas.
It will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.
"We are busy little elves," Mrs Hollier said.
The shop will pop up again next year.
Mrs Hollier's ultimate goal is to one day get big enough to take it to her property and make it an experience for the whole family.
She'd like to include a reindeer petting zoo and open a cafe so people can sit down for a coffee while being surrounded by Christmas cheer.
