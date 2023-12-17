Child predator behind bars for sex offences against eight-year-old great niece

What should have been friendly family visits turned into a traumatic experience for a young girl who fell prey to a repeat sex offender.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The man cannot be identified and a court-imposed Non Publication Order is in place to protect the identity of the child.
The 61-year-old pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under the age of 10.
He was already in custody when he was sentenced in Orange Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
The offences were committed over a seven month period with a 50-year age gap between the offender and victim who was aged eight and nine.
According to information presented to the court, the man was a maternal great uncle who was staying at an address she regularly visited and took advantage of brief moments when he could get the child alone.
The child did not tell anyone what happened until years later but police were contacted when she did disclose the assaults.
A representative for the crown prosecution said one of the offences involved touching under the underpants but the other three were under the first layer of clothing but over the underpants.
It was revealed the man had prior offences against victims of a similar age in the past and the crown said there was a 20-year gap between these offences and other child sex offences he committed in 2001.
A report from that time indicated the offender was interested in addressing his sexual interests in children.
However, the crown said, "the offender only attended six sessions in relation to that".
"The crowns submission is that you should be guarded about his rehabilitation," they said.
"Your Honour will of course take into account the harm this has on the victim and in the community.
"The victim continues to engage with psychological support."
Further information provided to the court indicted the man had been charged with the sexual touching of a child under the age of 10 on three previous occasions.
Background information said he demonstrated a propensity to target girls under the age of 10 and to place himself in situations where they are present.
In this case the offender made contact with the victim through a common family member.
Magistrate David Day said the previous offences were committed in another town and included while he was baby sitting a child, another was towards the child of a de facto partner.
"The pattern there is he abuses trust," Mr Day said.
Solicitor Fiona Sams said the man has been in custody for these charges since June, 2023, and he immediately pleaded guilty.
"Your Honour will also note from the facts that he made immediate admissions to the police - that has saved a young girl from having to give evidence," she said.
Mr Day said these offences were all of the same kind and all involved the same victim.
"The offending is aggravated by [him] being in a position of trust and the offending being in the home of another person," he said.
He said there was a real need to deter the man from further offending and for general deterrence.
"This is what happens to people who cause offences against young people," Mr Day said.
"There must be punishment."
Mr Day sentenced the man to two years and six-months of full-time jail from June 19, 2023 until December 18, 2025.
The sentence will include a 22-month non-parole period from June 19, 2023 until April 18, 2025.
His parole will be supervised as a sex offender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.