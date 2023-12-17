Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Graphic Content

Child predator behind bars for sex offences against eight-year-old great niece

By Staff Reporters
December 18 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

What should have been friendly family visits turned into a traumatic experience for a young girl who fell prey to a repeat sex offender.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.