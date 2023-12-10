Amart is officially opened and the people of Orange are excited

Amart Orange has officially been open.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In July it was announced the mega homewares shop would take up the final space at the Orange Homemaker Centre.
The cult furniture favourite was a perfect fit for the former Bunnings site.
On Thursday, the store had its official opening, with balloon animals, face painting and a petting zoo.
Check out who helped open the store in the gallery above.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.