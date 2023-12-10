New drive-through bottle shop planned for Orange on major development site

A new drive-through bottle shop is planned in North Orange.
The D'Aquino Super Cellars at 2 Hanrahan Place will be among the larger alcohol retailers in town.
It will comprise two drive-through lanes, a large retail area , a cold room, and 25 off-street parking spaces.
Plans for a car and dog wash have also been floated for the expansive site.
Earlier development approval for a bottle shop on the block expired on November 8. Several minor changes and updates have been made.
Design plans are on public exhibition until December 18, 2023. They will then go before Orange City Council for final approval.
"We trust that this application will be give favourable consideration," the development application says.
Earlier this month plans for a new public pool - exclusively for learn to swim lessons - was proposed, with councillors supporting exploration.
To see more development applications and project plans for Orange click here.
