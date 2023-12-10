Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

New drive-through bottle shop planned for Orange on major development site

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 10 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new drive-through bottle shop is planned in North Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.