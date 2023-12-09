Summer is here and it's hot, hot, hot

It's the most wonderful time of year, until it isn't.
The mental load hits differently around Christmas time.
The end of the year means a lot of brains are already in a sluggish space, throw in a heatwave and the festive season, it can all be a bit much.
This week I was making red and green frogs in a pond for my three-and-a-half-year-old's preschool Christmas party...at 9pm at night.
When quizzed by my husband as to why I didn't just pick up some bags of lollies at the supermarket, I mumbled something about "mum guilt".
My husband's simple response was just "no".
I guess I was trying to prove despite being a full time working mother I can still make an worthwhile contribution to the party. But I don't think anyone would have cared.
My daughter would have been stoked with a box of nutri-grain at the party.
I was the person making my life that little bit more difficult.
It was a timely reminder to take my foot off the pedal and slow down at this time of year.
I was missing things, like my daughter recognising Christmas for the first time or my son learning how to sing Jingle Bells. Or just the slower pace as the days get longer and everyone else seems to be winding down.
Amongst the festivities, the end of year concerts and the shopping it's easy to forget to take a breather and focus on what's actually important (ie not the frogs in jelly for the preschool party).
I hope, in this hot and busy month, you too can take a moment to go easy on yourself and enjoy what's going on around you.
Many thanks
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
