Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Hiding from cops underneath a kitchen sink spells jail time

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 10 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HIDING from police under a kitchen sink and breaking court orders in the process has seen a 31-year-old man sentenced to time behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.