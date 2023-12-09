Chopper and dog squad chase down alleged armed robbers

Five young men have been charged following a dramatic chase after an alleged armed robbery.
On Monday, December 4, officers attached to Operation Regional Mongoose commenced an investigation into a break and enter at a licenced venue on Merrilea Road in Dubbo.
Three unknown persons, allegedly armed with a weapon, entered the venue and stole a sum of cash, before leaving the location.
Following inquiries, at about 8:25pm on Friday, December 8, officers attached to Western Region attempted to stop a vehicle on Myall Street, Dubbo.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated, however, it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
With the assistance of PolAir, the vehicle came to a stop on Bedford Avenue, where the five occupants fled on foot.
Following a short foot pursuit, two men, both aged 20, were arrested in the carpark of a nearby motel.
A short time later, another two men, aged 17 and 19, were arrested with the assistance of the dog unit.
All four men were taken to Dubbo Police Station where they were charged.
Both 20-year-old men were charged with conspiracy to commit special aggravated break and enter with intent whilst armed with a dangerous weapon.
The 19-year-old man was charged with conspiracy to commit special aggravated break and enter with intent whilst armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated break enter steal whilst armed with an offensive weapon.
The 17-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy to commit special aggravated break and enter with intent whilst armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated break enter steal whilst armed with an offensive weapon, possess prohibited weapon and breach of bail.
Following inquiries, another 20-year-old man attended Dubbo Police Station, where he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit special aggravated break and enter with intent whilst armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated break enter steal whilst armed with an offensive weapon, and police pursuit.
All four men appeared before Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, December 9 where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Monday, December 11.
The teenage boy appeared before a children's court on Saturday, December 9 where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same children's court on Monday, December 11.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
