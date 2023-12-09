Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Tom Carr turns idea into reality with buggy for wheelchair users

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated December 9 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mechanical engineer Tom Carr wants to make life easier for wheelchair users and his latest design does just that.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Jaffrey

Ben Jaffrey

Content curator/journalist

Ben is a content curator and journalist for The Land. He has been with ACM since 2015 and first worked at The Area News and then at the Northern Daily Leader. Ben first joined ACM Agri as a digital journalist for all seven agricultural mastheads in 2022 before shifting to The Land full-time in 2023.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.