Driver seen bouncing around and bunny hopping in curious late night outing

A LATE night outing at a fast food restaurant that caught the attention of police has led to a pair of charges for one drug user.
Luke Kulikovskis, 32, of Elder Place, Werrington County was found guilty in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 29, 2023 of driving with drugs in his blood and possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents state police were patrolling Lithgow when they saw a purple Mazda 121 parking in the McDonald's parking lot about 12am on June 4, 2023.
Kulikovskis and the man he was with appeared to be drug affected, according to police, who saw them walking backwards and forwards and bouncing around outside of the vehicle.
Police watched the men as they bunny hopped their vehicle through the carpark.
They were then stopped by the officers.
Kulikovskis - who was behind the wheel - was subjected to a roadside breath test which came back positive for methamphetamine.
He was then searched and found with a small clear resealable bag of 'ice', as well as one gram clear bag of white powder inside of the car.
Kulikovskis was then arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
His oral fluid sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Kulikovskis aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
He was convicted and fined $200.
Kulikovskis was also disqualified from driving for three months.
