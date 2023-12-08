Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Photos

Orange High School year 10 class celebrate formal

CF
By Carla Freedman
December 8 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was Orange High School's class of 2025 who were celebrating on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.