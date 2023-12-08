Orange High School year 10 class celebrate formal

It was Orange High School's class of 2025 who were celebrating on Thursday.
The year 10 cohort got dressed up to celebrate the end of junior high school and entering into the next stage of their education.
The year group met at Cook Park before the event to get photos and greet each other in their formal get-up.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman met the group there and snapped some pictures.
