Total fire ban in Orange and region on Saturday

A total fire ban has been declared in Orange and the Central Ranges on Saturday, due to very hot, dry and windy conditions.
The fire danger rating in Orange is currently at high and will remain at high throughout Saturday and Sunday.
According to the Rural Fire Service, the fire danger rating of high means "be ready to act".
The mercury is tipped to reach 35 degrees on Saturday with winds between 15 and 35 kilometres per hour.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the current heatwave with the temperature decreasing on Sunday to 33 degrees and 32 on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meterology.
