Lords Place to close next week for final overnight street repairs

Lords Place will close overnight next week as final street repairs are completed.
Works is planned from about 7pm to about 3am on Monday and Tuesday.
One lane will remain open until about 9pm on both nights.
Pedestrian access is not expected to be impacted.
"Council apologies [sic] for any inconvenience," a letter delivered to businesses along the strip on Friday said.
The project have generated controversy after controversy since approval in 2022.
In September this year almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an independent investigation.
Orange City Council overwhelmingly voted to demolish the $1.58 million revamp at its October 3 meeting.
