Where to buy beautiful gifts for under $100 in Orange: The CWD Christmas Gift Guide

The weeks leading up to Christmas are quickly diminishing and Orange is dividing into two camps. Those who have all their Christmas shopping done and those who have just realised they should have all their Christmas shopping done.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Enter the Central Western Daily Gift Guide. A comprehensive guide of where to pick up some of the greatest gifts in the region. There should be something here for all budgets and all types.
Tea Towel, $14.95: What's nicer than a tea towel? A pure linen tea towel. Are you going to get best gift of the year? Probably not. But will they think of you every time the reach for this handy, yet beautiful gift? Probably!
You're smarter than you think hard cover book, $26.95: Red Tractor Designs are beautiful, Aussie and insightful. It's the type of gift that can be left on a coffee table or sits beautifully in a bookcase. Also a great stocking filler!
Annabel Trends Luxe PomPom Slipper, $39.95: Give the gift of relaxation this Christmas in the form of this luxe slipper! Comes in eight different colours, so there's something for everyone.
Balance Prosecco 2023, $25: What to bring when you're told not to bring a thing...prosecco of course! And this one is organic and from the Orange region. This "fabulously fun" Prosecco promises to be a hit this Christmas.
XL Paper Flower, $49.95: These are joy in paper form to me. Give one, give three, give seven! But show me a person who wouldn't want a bunch of big paper flowers...they're gorgeous.
The Essentials Set $43.95: Help a friend out by stocking their pantry with these quality essentials: extra virgin olive oil, mustard and wine vinegar. A great gift and an increased chance of being invited to dinner when they use this awesome gift. Find it here.
Australian native body scrub and bath soak, $35: Give the gift of luxury without the price tag with this body scrub and bath soak. Everyone has someone in their lives that needs a relaxing gift!
FERMENT 'ORANGE IS COOL. CLIMATE' LIMITED EDITION T-SHIRTS, $40: For the person who has everything, but probably doesn't have one of these t-shirts.
Majorca Stripe Toiletry Bag, $69: Give the feeling of European summer this Christmas with this toiletry bag from Jumbed. The little bag will no doubt travel everywhere with the recipient, making this a very useful gift.
The White Place, Byng Street
Jones & Co Flower Pop Vase, $68: Brighten someone's day, every day with a vase. And you don't even have to supply flowers because this one has some on it!
Bright threads Cray Cray Napkins Set of 4, $99.90: Give the gift of cray cray-ness this Christmas with these crabtastic napkins. Sure to delight any recipient and give any dinner a fancy feel.
Western Straw White, $89: Trendy and sun safe, what a gift! For the practical cowboy or the gardener extraordinaire.
This content is not sponsored or paid for in any way. .
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.