Toy gun and knuckle duster lands 'agitated' offender behind bars

A man appeared agitated when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for weapons offences.
Magistrate David Day's attention was drawn to Dee-Jay Kent, of Maxwell Avenue who was shifting in his seat throughout the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, December 6.
"It looks to me as if he's a bit agitated," Mr Day said.
According to documents supplied to the court, the 31-year-old was subject to a weapons prohibition order when police searched his home and found knuckle dusters and an imitation firearm.
Magistrate David Day said the gun might be a plastic toy but to many people it would look real.
"Most people are not familiar with handguns," he said.
"Having something like that pointed at them will think that's a gun, they don't get to get up nice and close and think that's just a plastic toy."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Brien agreed.
"When used in a nefarious purpose, it is the same," Sergeant Brien said.
He also said Kent's excuse to the police that the knuckle dusters were for self defence is not a reasonable excuse.
Mr Day said they are offensive weapons designed to cause damage and mangle people's faces.
"We live in an unarmed society," he said as custodial officers entered the courtroom.
The weapons were found on Thursday, December 22, 2022, when police attended his address and spoke with him about an unrelated matter.
Kent had been subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order and Weapons Prohibition Order since April 2020. This gave police the right to search his home.
During the search, police found the knuckle duster in a chest of drawers.
Kent said it was for self defence and that he had weapons all through the house for protection after being stabbed in the head.
However, the knuckle dusters were classed as a prohibited weapon.
Police also found the imitation gun near the front door in a silver container.
The gun looked like a self-loading pistol but on closer inspection was made from plastic and was a toy with the orange tip removed.
Due to the possession of the imitation gun he had breached his enforceable Firearms Prohibition Order.
Kent was charged with using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit, a fire arm found at a premises that was subject to a prohibition order, possessing an unauthorised firearm and possession of an imitation firearm.
He pleaded not guilty to some of those charges.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Kent was was found guilty in his absence when he didn't attend his court hearing.
Mr Rolfe said his client led a life of significant disadvantage and also has an extensive history relating to drug use.
"The use of drugs has been problematic in his life and that's something he wants to deal with," Mr Rolfe said.
He said his client had made inquiries with a drug treatment service during the course of the criminal proceedings.
"This is a person who needs significant support and who would benefit from a long period of supervision.
However, Mr Day said "he's been on all those orders," including an intensive correction order and one of the standard conditions for an ICO is to abstain from drugs.
"Two years later and we have these [unrehabilitated] drug misuse disorders and he's going to undertake rehabilitation, 'gunna, gunna dot it."
Mr Day said Kent was subject to a community correction order at the time of his arrest for having custody of a knife in a public place but the order has since expired so he would take no action on it.
He said all the offences crossed the custody threshold.
"Mr Kent's history in the last three to four years gives me no confidence that he will not continue to offend," Mr Day said.
"I do not consider an ICO would address community safety."
Mr Day sentenced Kent to 12 months of full-time jail with a nine-month non-publication order from December 6, 2023 to September 5, 2024.
