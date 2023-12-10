Inquest into mysterious Orange death continues behind closed doors

The investigation into a puzzling death near Orange last year is "ongoing." Few details about its progress are known.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Esther Wallace disappeared near Federal Falls, Mount Canobolas just after 1am on November 30, 2022 while visiting to "watch the sunrise" with a male partner. The sunrise cannot be seen at that time or location.
Her partially-clothed body was found 12 days later in dense bushland about two kilometres away following a sprawling search by NSW Police, SES, NSW Ambulance and other emergency teams.
The case remains shrouded in mystery, with evidence suggesting Ms Wallace may have been alive for days after her disappearance.
Investigators have ruled out the male partner as a suspect, and say they believe she likely died of hypothermia.
On Friday a representative for NSW Local Courts told the Central Western Daily a coronial inquest into the circumstances is "ongoing".
"There are currently no hearings scheduled for this inquest and it is not possible to provide a timeline as to when [they] might occur," the spokesperson said.
"Coroners do not provide comment on ongoing coronial matters."
A representative for NSW Police said: "As the matter has now been referred to the Coroner, we are unable to provide further comment or information at this time."
In January this year the family of Ms Wallace called for a second inquest into alleged failings in the initial emergency search, and the decision to not deploy tracking dogs immediately.
"If they'd have sent them in it could've saved her life ... me and my ex-wife, we're not happy with the result," father Ken Wallace told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"I want an inquiry [into the search]. These dogs are trained to actually smell a person ... and track a scent. She did lose a bit of her clothing so I wonder why they didn't send in dogs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.