Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Graphic Content

Baby bitten and bruised by mother who was 'high as a kite on meth'

By Staff Reporters
December 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman cried and collapsed to the floor in Orange Local Court when she was sentenced to jail for assaulting her baby while high on ice.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.