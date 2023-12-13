Baby bitten and bruised by mother who was 'high as a kite on meth'

A woman cried and collapsed to the floor in Orange Local Court when she was sentenced to jail for assaulting her baby while high on ice.
The woman cannot be identified to protect the identity of the child and a formal Non Publication Order was imposed before she appeared in court to be sentenced on Wednesday, December 6.
She was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after medical staff at Orange Hospital discovered the child's injuries.
A healing burn on the baby's arm was attributed to negligence.
After initially pleading not guilty, the offender changed her plea on the day that witnesses were due to give evidence against her.
Magistrate David Day was presented with photos taken in hospital of the baby's injuries for the sentencing hearing.
"They are pretty distressing for someone who has been on the bench a long time and is a coroner," Mr Day said.
He also listed the injuries including bruises that covered the baby's body, face, head and limbs, a swollen eye, bite marks to both arms and excessive nappy rash.
The baby also had a healing burn mark on one arm, which was attributed to negligence.
Solicitor Jo Collings argued the custodial threshold wasn't crossed stating no permanent harm was done to the child.
She said her client was struggling mentally and emotionally due to the pain of having her child removed from her custody.
However, Mr Day said he was more concerned about the victim's welfare and the harm and physical injuries that were caused.
Then added the woman was "high as a kite on meth," when the assaults took place.
"The child is currently safe," he said.
Although she had no prior criminal history, the woman's unwillingness to fix her drug problem in the months since the arrest went against her during sentencing.
"The offender was highly drug affected by the chemical drug methamphetamine and suffering the affects of sleep deprivation," Mr Day said.
According to court documents, the mother had sole care of the baby in a four-day period when the injuries were caused.
On one of the nights, she believed the victim was choking due to the baby's failure to latch onto a bottle.
She told authorities that she provided first aid while under this belief.
However, police said she acted in an unreasonable and excessive manner resulting in major bruising to most of the baby's body, as well as scratches and bite marks.
The woman failed to seek medical attention straight away and instead chose to play her music loudly to soothe the child.
She eventually contacted triple zero about 4.20am.
The victim was taken to Orange Hospital and was admitted to the paediatric ward emergency department where doctors saw inflicted injuries on the victim's body that appeared to be hours to days old.
Mr Day read out information from a pre-sentence report saying she had "limited recall of the event" that she doesn't consider herself to be a violent person and that she "appeared to lack insight into her actions."
"Having regard to the images it must include gratuitous cruelty," he said.
"The victim was vulnerable because the victim was a little baby.
"In my view the offending is so serious she's definitely crossed the custody threshold."
Although Ms Collings said her client had attempted to apply for one drug rehabilitation facility before being knocked back due to the nature of her charge, Mr Day said the woman didn't try hard enough to address her drug problem.
"She's had since she was arrested on May 14 this year," Mr Day said.
"Nearly seven months to sort herself out and get into rehabilitation, instead the drug problems appear to be unaddressed."
He said community safety would not be addressed by the woman remaining in the community.
He sentenced her to 18 months of full-time jail with a nine-month non-publication order.
The woman, had been on bail and cried as the sentence was read out and collapsed to the floor when custodial officers went to take her to the courthouse cells.
Ms Collings later submitted a severity appeal application to be head in the District Court and then submitted a bail application.
"It could be a shorter sentence," Mr Day said.
"It could be a fairly long period before she comes before the District Court.
"You might say that minds might differ on mother's who assault their babies."
Mr Day suggested the woman attend drug rehabilitation before her appeal is heard and said he takes a dim view on people who say "I'm gunna do it".
He granted the bail with strict conditions including that she abstain from illicit drugs.
The child did not require further medical intervention and has made a full recovery.
