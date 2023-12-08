Letters | 'What did the Nats do over the last 12 years?'

Want to send a letter to the editor? Simply email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The largely National party affiliated country mayors seem to expect more now of the State Labor government then when their state National party colleagues were ruling the place over the last 12 years in terms of more police and action in the rural crime space.
The chief of Country Mayors, the Mayor of Gunnedah, Jamie Chaffey knows we don't need another inquiry into rural crime, yet he is happy to call for one if it puts his now insignificant party in the spotlight for a while, but even Jamie knows the previous government failed rural people as the lack of 24-hour policing in Gunnedah demonstrates.
What did the Nats do over the last 12 years and what can be done now to address the lawless issues afflicting the people of NSW generally.
The Young Offenders Act, 1997 is no longer fit for purpose and needs amending or replaced.
Regardless, what the police bureaucrats or Police Minister may say our Police need more resources. There are gaps everywhere due to resignations, long term leave and illness and the State can't even fill recruitment classes.
Morale has collapsed, there is little esprit de corps and their work catching miscreants is generally unappreciated by the courts, with offenders on this perpetual circle of offend, caught and processed by police, appear in court and released because no one has a desire to incarcerate a 12-year-old who at that tender age is not responsible for his or her actions.
The parents could be, but some of them are at home high on illicit materials or alcohol and it is largely an unsafe location for a 12-year-old to be. Better to be out on the streets, up to no good with friends. We need more investment in services that work that turn these unfortunate kids away from a life of offending, save we'll lose them forever. We need to address the causes of recidivism. A parliamentary inquiry is unlikely to deliver that.
As Christmas fast approaches, so will the point of crisis for many people struggling to make ends meet.
Christmas is the busiest time of year for the Salvos. A time of hope, joy, and celebration - things that make Christmas good. But the reality is, Aussies are losing the battle to stay afloat.
While generally regarded as a celebration of togetherness with loved ones, Christmas can also be stressful and isolating for many people experiencing hardship, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis. Many will be unable to afford basic necessities, such as food, utilities or housing. New research from The Salvation Army shows that 62% of Australians are more stressed about their finances this year.
Behind this statistic lies countless stories of struggle. We are seeing families, once financially stable, now grappling with the daunting challenges of making ends meet. The research also found that nearly half (48.9 per cent) of those seeking help from a charity this Christmas will be doing so for the first time.
People are at breaking point.
This Christmas, we want to ensure that nobody struggles alone. During these times of hardship, it is extremely challenging for people to feel a sense of belonging and connection, especially at a time when being surrounded by loved ones matters most.
While the compounding impacts of the last few years continue, our support for the community will not waver. For more than 140 years, The Salvation Army has journeyed through some of the toughest times alongside the Australian community.
Caring for people lies at the heart of The Salvation Army. By being present in local communities, we hope to provide the support people need for a more hopeful new year.
So please reach out. The Salvos are here to lend a hand to anyone in need this Christmas - whether it is financial support to ease the burden of a stretched household budget, a Christmas hamper to feed the family or ensuring children revel in the magic of the season. We in turn hope to spread the love, peace and joy that is much needed this Christmas.
We want to encourage everyone to embrace the season by connecting with loved ones, sharing meals and spreading joy by giving to one another. We aim to make sure Christmas is a safe and happy time for all - which is why we ask you to give what you can this Christmas. Your contribution goes a long way to ensuring our services can continue to provide gifts, warm meals or a safe place to sleep for those who need it most.
