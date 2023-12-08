Five minutes with... See Saw's Alice Jarrett

Meet Alice Jarrett. She's the Brand Manager for See Saw Wine, that job itself involves managing the cellar door, marketing, PR, events, and partnership components of the business. She's also on the board for Business Orange and involved the Orange community.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
What do you love about Orange and the Central West?
The people and sense of community, I was a little nervous about moving home in 2020 with my Partner, but I am constantly delighted by the supportive and welcoming community.
What inspired you to move into the family business?
The jump into See Saw was a big career change for me, my background is in stakeholder management and negotiation in the water policy and river management space, but behind all that I have always had a passion for my family business. I love that we produce a value-added product (from vineyard to bottle) all in one place and manage the process the whole way through, I think that is an amazing story to share.
When See Saw decided to open a cellar door for the first time I thought it was a great chance to jump ship and give something else a go and have been pleasantly surprised by the change. The opportunity to have a more creative role and the joy of working with family on something you love and have ownership of is a really powerful motivational tool.
How do you juggle your job, your involvement in Business Orange, Orange Food Week and Birds in the Bush, the farming side and everything else? What's your secret?
I love being busy, it gives me a lot of energy but as the ultimate procrastinator, I also need a bit of time pressure to get on with tasks, so being busy helps.
I find managing the juggle is a lot easier when working with and being surrounded by great people and other "doers" so I always try to find or build this sort of community and network around me. I have also learnt, the importance of setting boundaries, trusting your gut and knowing it is okay to say no to things and no lavish excuse as to why is required.
What's something you're working on improving?
Focusing! I have a habit of jumping between tasks, having 20 ideas on the run, and creating chaos for myself and perhaps everyone around me...sorry!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
I only heard this advice a couple of weeks ago at a Central West Inspired Women's event, Pip and Jess from Jumbled shared this great quote - It is kind to be clear.
I have thought about that sentiment most days since and it has changed the way I have approached both work and personal conversations.
Best business: I am loving following the Union Bank/Banksia journey in Orange. I am in awe of what Sarah and Dom are building, the incredible team and community they have created, and the brave steps they are taking to build a successful business that is also making leaps and bounds for Orange as a tourist destination.
Best place to eat: I love food so it is had to list just one, my morning favourites are Good Eddy and Groundstone. I can't pass up Mr Sushi King for lunch, their sushi train is scrumptious, and my dinner favourites are The Union Bank, Raku, and for special occasions Charred.
Best event to attend: The Birds in the Bush charity event is one I hope to continue to be involved with and attend. The event, now running for three years, raises awareness of domestic violence in the Orange community, raises funds for domestic violence services, and is a great community empowerment day for a very real course occurring all too often in our backyard.
Hidden Gem: I am not sure if it is a hidden gem but the bacon and egg rolls from the Millthorpe Providore are second to none!! They also use local Trunkey Creek bacon which is a win in my books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.