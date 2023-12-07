Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Crash victim told to learn the rules after he used medical marijuana before driving

By Court Reporter
December 7 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been told to learn more about his medical marijuana, after he was caught behind the wheel shortly after using.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.