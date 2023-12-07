Seven Vipers players named in junior Rams squad

Western Rams Lisa Fiaola Cup coach Kaitlyn Mason has spent the last two months driving around the region scouting talented players and now she has announced the 40-player squad who will get to work over the summer.
The best under 17s players from the region will train together over the summer for a chance at making Mason's final squad which will be revealed in the new year.
Orange is well represented with the following Vipers players all making the initial squad - Freya Bryant, Jayanna Dixon, Lilly Clarke, Daisy Bohringer, Luella Maunder, Charli Hunter and Tiari Delaney.
Coaching the Goannas under 18s, Mason spent most of her weekends scouting talented players from sides from the Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL).
"With the under 16s competition it has been really close and you couldn't pick who was going to win it until right at the end," she said.
"It was pretty close, I made it my mission to watch every game this season to scout and pick a few players.
"I think we've managed to put together a pretty good squad.
"It's a bit of a different process this year."
Of the 40 players selected, nine of those will come from the grand final-winning Goannas under 16s side which went through the competition.
Meanwhile, all six remaining clubs have players named in the squad as well.
"They've been the standout team this season and it was good to get some of those girls in who are top and bottom aged," she said.
"That's been our plan to try and build on, it's worked in the past where it has benefited."
The 2023 squad featured several stars of the future like Georgie Barrett, Saxbii Shaw and Elizabeth MacGregor, all of whom had brilliant WWRL campaigns.
Try-scoring machines Adda Craig and Zakiah Jenkins have been named in the squad as has grand final hero Sienna Sullivan along with her sister, Amelia.
Now, Mason and her coaching staff have the task of preparing the players for the campaign will likely take place in late March or early April.
"Working on that development of players as well by picking a squad," she said.
"It's pretty good to get a good mix of girls from all over."
