See who was at the James Sheahan year 10 formal

There are many milestones in a student's life, but there is one that lasts in almost everyone's memory...your first formal.
The Year 10 students of James Shehan Catholic High School celebrated theirs on Wednesday night.
In a sea of colour the class of 2025 gathered in Robertson Park to take photos and greet each other before the main event.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman joined them to capture the significant moment.
