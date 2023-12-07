A year on from the floods, Lifeline is still checking in on Eugowra

WHEN Eugowra suffered major flooding in November 2022, claiming the lives of two people and destroying homes and businesses, there was an outpouring of support across the state.
In addition to emergency services personnel, support agencies and good samaritans rallied on the ground to assist in whatever way they could.
However, like the floodwaters receding, the enormous amount of attention on the small community eventually dissipated.
But Lifeline Central West hasn't forgotten about the people of Eugowra and what they went through, continuing to make weekly visits to the town.
Chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said staff have gotten to know the community quite well and it's been nice to "gently support" residents as they heal.
Lifeline Central West is in it for the long haul, knowing that everybody navigates grief and loss in their own way, and therefore different people will need support at different times.
"For many people, they can step up and that initial adrenaline gets them through those initial tough times, but then we find for some people it goes into this heightened state of stress and anxiety, which long-term is exhausting and can become quite debilitating," Ms Robinson said.
"So, if we can help navigate and support people through that, we know they have better outcomes."
The visits to Eugowra include opportunities to self-present to talk to the Lifeline team at public venues, or home visits can be conducted as needed.
Ms Robinson said, a year later, people continue to worry about rebuilding and insurance, and are fearful of another major flooding event.
"There is some sense of fear around 'Are we safe here?' or 'Will it happen again?'," she said.
There is also concern around forecasts for hot and dry weather in the coming months, which have Eugowra residents fearing a disaster of the other extreme: fire.
"People are craving that sense of normality, but I guess the reality is this is the new normal they're facing," Ms Robinson said.
While they are fearful of what could come, they're also still processing the grief over what they lost and how their community suffered during the 2022 floods.
But, amidst all those emotions, Ms Robinson said there is a sense of hope for the future and a desire to move on amongst a lot of people in Eugowra.
Lifeline Central West will continue to visit the community and offer support where needed.
