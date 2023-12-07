How Jackson found redemption in playing his guitar for Orange

Jackson can be heard strumming his favourite songs to passers-by many mornings in the Orange CBD.
It took almost four decades of destructive drinking - and a critical illness at rock bottom - to land him there.
"I've always loved the guitar," he said.
"I'm self taught ... I've never had formal lessons or anything like that.
"The vibrations it gives you ... you feel it inside without having to feel it in your ears.
"It changes people and changes you as a person, especially when you're playing it close to your heart and your chest. It's a great feeling."
The former bricklayer moved from Sydney to Orange about eight years ago.
Several brushes with the law and a brutal bout of glandular fever not long after pushed his wife to intervene. Weeks later he was enrolled at Bloomfield's alcoholics anonymous program.
"I had to stop drinking," he said.
"I was either going to kill someone or I was going to kill myself.
"Something came over me and I started believing in a god. I was god denying all my life, and I'm just fortunate he let me find him.
"It's no Bible god, it's no Koran god. Its just a superior being that I have to answer to when I'm dead. I control my own destiny but I have to answer to him. That's what keeps me straight."
His busking sets - often outside the City Centre - began in 2021, and are filled with classics including Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and Metallica.
"Since I've given up the drinking I've calmed down. My anger's resided and I've liked a lot softer, nicer acoustic music. It's given me a different outlook," he said.
Jackson believes picking up the guitar has been central to his remarkable turnaround.
"It's given me a different aspect to life and calmed me down a lot. It's made me able to walk and be in public without being intoxicated," he said.
"It's about recovery and making a better life for yourself. This is part of it for me.
"I've won the lotto of life. The last four years of my life have been amazing."
