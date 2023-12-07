Mercury tipped to soar as snake warning issued for homes across city

Orange is facing its most intense run of hot weather since the height of the last drought as the city braces for an extended period of over 30-degree temperatures and all the potential risks associated with a jump in the mercury.
A number of warnings have been issued by emergency services across NSW, but a couple more closer to home should ring some alarm bells.
Jake Hansen, the Orange Snake Service - Licensed Snake Catcher, has rescued two eastern brown snakes from inside homes this week.
He says it's no coincidence the rescues have been made as Orange's maximum temperature surpassed 30 degrees.
"Historically, most of my jobs for snakes inside homes have been hot days," Mr Hansen said via a post on his snake catcher Facebook page.
"We think of reptiles as liking heat, but temperatures around 30 degrees mean snakes will start seeking out cooler places such as under verandahs, at backdoors, inside garages and unfortunately inside people's homes.
"You will also see most snake activity restricted to the mornings and afternoon/evenings as they lay low during the hottest part of the day."
He said it was important not to leave doors open or have gaps under the door, especially if you live out of town.
"The snake isn't up to anything malicious, it just wants to avoid overheating in the sun," he added.
The Blayney Veterinary Hospital also warned those in the region of potential snake sightings.
In a series of 'extreme heat' warning posts on social media, the vet hospital said snakes are extremely clever and, while they do like to bask, they do so "just to reach their preferred body temperature".
"Then they seek shade so they don't overheat," the post read.
"So on days like this they are more likely to be resting quietly in the strawberry patch and may be found on the concrete back porch at 11pm when it's a nice temperature for them. So please - be alert."
Orange is forecast to hit 30 degrees or higher each of the next seven days, with Saturday's conditions especially extreme.
A top of 35 degrees is on the radar for the start of the weekend - Orange's hottest December day on record is bang on 35 degrees, on December 10, 2019.
Orange hit 40.1 degrees in February, 2017. That remains our hottest day on record.
On Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for heatwave temperatures for much of NSW.
The Northern Tablelands, Central West Slopes and Plains, Lower Western and Upper Western Districts are expected to experience above average maximum temperatures, predicted to reach the high thirties to low forties.
For updated weather forecasts and warnings visit: www.bom.gov.au.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is urging those that live or are visiting bush fire prone areas to know the Fire Danger Rating and have a plan of action in the event a bush or grass fire threatens.
Heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone's health, but some people are more vulnerable including people over 65 years old, babies and young children, people with certain medical conditions, people who work outside, pregnant women, people who live alone or are socially isolated and people who are homeless.
There are a few simple things you can do to stay safe in a heatwave:
It is also important to recognise the signs of heat-related illness.
Visit https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/beattheheat for information on how to stay safe during a heatwave.
With heat comes the risk of bushfires and poor air quality due to bushfire smoke.
Bushfire smoke can affect your health. It can also make some people's existing health conditions worse.
Learn more about protecting yourself and your family from bushfire smoke.
People in areas impacted by bushfire smoke are encouraged to check the air quality where they live and to follow associated health advice when planning their daily activities.
If you live in an area where a bushfire is possible, check and follow any emergency warnings associated with threats from bushfires. Prepare now for your health and the health of those around you this bushfire season.
NSW Ambulance urge people in fire affected areas to wear any form of eyewear and loose clothing to cover your skin to assist in reducing any incidental injury.
If you sustain an injury or illness from heat or fire or if there is an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
If you see an unattended fire, please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Prepare your home for dangerous fire weather, clean out your gutters and remove piles of rubbish, weeds and leaf matter.
If you have a pool, tank or dam, put a Static Water Supply (SWS) sign on your property entrance so that our firefighters and the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) can easily identify water supplies.
If you are in a bushfire-affected area, please enact your Bush Fire Survival Plan.
With high temperatures expected across the state; we are asking commuters to keep their cool. Traffic delays and the heat generally has the potential to frustrate drivers with slower conditions on the road; so please be patient.
We know many people will want to head to the beach, a local swimming hole or swim in your backyard pool. Please be careful. Keep a watchful eye over children especially when they are near the water - all children need to be supervised.
Anyone who sees suspicious or illegal behaviour should to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.
The best advice is if you don't need to be out - stay at home.
Above all, look after yourself and those around you. If you need assistance call Triple Zero (000).
