Public drinking ban expires in Orange, renewal unlikely before next year

A ban on public drinking in the Orange CBD has expired. Renewal is unlikely before next year.
The "alcohol-free zone" covers Prince Street to Moulder Street, and Hill Street to William Street.
Signage shows it lapsed at the end of October, 2023.
"Staff are working on renewing the zone," a spokesperson for Orange City Council told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
"It's expected to be in force again next year.
"[The alcohol-free zone] provides local police with another management tool to deal with alcohol-affected behaviour in the wider area around the CBD."
A separate "alcohol-prohibited area" covers civic areas including Robertson Park. This appears to remain in effect.
The most recent alcohol-free zone was introduced in 2019.
"It is supported by evidence of public consumption of alcohol in this area causing instances of malicious damage to property, littering, offensive behaviour and assault," a council document supporting the plan said at the time.
A report in 2012 found alcohol and drugs were contributing to high levels of anti-social public behaviour and violence in Orange.
About one in five Orange residents drink at "risky" levels, according to think tank the Mitchell Institute.
