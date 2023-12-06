See who was at Millthorpe Markets on the weekend

It was a beautiful day for the markets on Sunday as people flocked from the region to Millthorpe for their biannual markets
The Christmas markets are a highlight on the calendar for the heritage village.
Around 9000 people flocked through the gates to enjoy the markets.
It takes over 250 volunteers from the Millthorpe Public School parent, teacher and student bodies, for the day to come together.
