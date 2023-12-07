Boom time tipped for new heights ahead of crunch finals games

Women's cricket is about to take off in Orange.
That's the message from Centrals player Ashlee Moon ahead of Friday night's finals for the inaugural Orange District Cricket Association social women's competition.
Eight teams took part in this year's competition.
Orange City Green ended the short, six-game campaign on top of the table and will play CYMS Green in the grand final.
Centrals sides, Red and Tigers, finished in third and fourth respectively and will face-off in a club derby, third-place play-off on Friday.
The other teams to take part were Centrals Black, Orange City Warriors, Orange City White and CYMS Gold. They too will play in finals games on Friday.
Mrs Moon said the first season of the women's competition has been a hit, with plenty of interest looking ahead to next summer too.
"I think the really great thing is within all of the teams there's a variety of skill levels. Some of the girls have never played team sport before while some could play second grade against the men," she said.
"Everyone is so supportive of all teams, it has been great. It's been a lot of fun and it's nice to be active."
Mrs Moon believes the competition has plenty of potential.
"It can only go up from here," she said.
"All just a social thing at the moment but I could see it turning into a proper competition, the more people talk about it and the more people know about it."
Mrs Moon has been playing with the Tigers this season. She said the all-Centrals, third versus fourth clash, is an eagerly anticipated one around the club. She tipped any of the finals games to go down to the wire.
"To me there hasn't been a dominant team. It's been pretty even-stevens, to be honest. I think I'm most excited just to play another Centrals team," she said.
The CYMS-Orange City grand final will be played at Cutcliffe Oval, while the Centrals derby will take place at Bletchington Oval.
Centrals Black plays Orange City Warriors at Max Stewart Oval while CYMS Gold and Orange City White play off at Anzac Park.
All four games are played on Friday at 5.30pm.
