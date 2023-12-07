How many kids are learning to swim across Orange? The numbers behind new pool plan

More than 2500 children and adults participate in learn to swim classes in Orange each week.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
That figure has led Orange City Council to investigate the feasibility of a dedicated learn-to-swim facility at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
The Central Western Daily understands the best option viewed for the project is an indoor, 30-metre pool that runs at a consistent depth of 900mm - less than one metre. The pool will be able to be used all year round.
Councillors agreed on Tuesday night it would be a boost for budding swimmers across the city: "It will be ideal for children and adults to learn to swim," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
In the lead-up to Tuesday's meeting, councillor Mel McDonnell labelled the project a "game-changer".
Council says the identified location alongside Warrendine Street, on the southern side of the aquatic centre. is an ideal location for the pool.
However, one of the challenges of that spot is the 3.2-metre drop in level from Warrendine Street down to the existing outdoor pool.
A new facility, though, could also offer some advantages and enable a verandah to be built that can overlook the existing 50-metre pool.
The topic was discussed at Tuesday night's council meeting. Councillors voted to put the project's concept plans on exhibition for community comment.
Mayor Jason Hamling said building the new pool would be an investment in community safety.
"It's great for community safety and community health that Orange residents are growing up being able to swim, and it's fine in the summer months when we can use both indoor and outdoor pools," he said.
"But in winter when the outdoor pool is closed, it's very hard for swimmers to find a spare lane."
Cr Greenhalgh, also the council's sport and recreation committee chair, said Royal Lifesaving NSW has been engaged and, during a preliminary investigation, shared its designs for a recently completed learn-to-swim pool at Denistone East in Sydney.
Council used these concepts to help shape the design for the proposed Orange facility.
The early design principles include a plan to use the long northern frontage to passively warm the building in winter months, as well as creating spaces where people can relax in a sunny courtyard setting.
Other design principles for the building include:
Data released by Royal Life Saving Society-Australia at the end of 2022 showed encouraging trends on children returning to swimming lessons after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted.
At the time, it was estimated 1.7 million kids were enrolled in lessons across the country, a 20 per cent increase on pre-pandemic enrolments.
However, the boost in enrolments is predominantly in the age groups under seven.
"This is a concern," the report said.
Census data shows there's around 6700 kids aged 0-9 across Orange. With 2500 kids, and some adults, enrolled for swimming lessons in Orange, there is a big gap.
Royal Life Saving Society-Australia says there's potentially a generation of primary school aged children who missed out on lessons during the pandemic, and they are at greater risk of drowning across their lifetime.
Despite some growth in enrolments of children aged between seven and 12 years, many older children have not returned to swimming lessons.
Royal Life Saving chief executive officer Justin Scarr said the lack of water safety lessons for those older children heightened the drowning risk over summer.
"The importance of school aged children returning swimming and water safety programs cannot be overstated. It is critical we get children aged between seven and 12 back into lessons now," Mr Scarr said.
Council says it is yet to receive a detailed cost estimate for the design. This is expected prior to the Christmas break.
A statement from council also said no funds have been allocated in the budget for this project, and council staff anticipate grant funds will be sought to help fund the project, when available.
Cr Hamling says it's the start of a long process to investigate the options for the new pool.
"It's important to remember that a project of this scale wouldn't happen without a government grant."
"We're at the stage when we want to see what the community thinks."
Residents are being encouraged to complete a short online survey on the YourSay Orange site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.