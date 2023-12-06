The mental load around Christmas just hits different

Normally at The Catch-Up we try to steer clear of clichés or stereotypes.
But it felt remiss of me, in a column like this not to discuss the mental load for women around Christmas time.
The mental load is something my partner and I have been grappling with since I returned to work full time in March.
It hasn't been easy, the transition from me as full-time stay at home parent, to both of us working full time and our kids in care four days a week and my (sometimes unrealistic) expectations about having the house in order.
But I felt like in November we were getting into some kind of routine and then Christmas-time hit and it's all thrown out the window.
I've said before, I love Christmas. I love the socialising. I love the slow, long days, I love my 3-year-old's new found excitement over Santa.
But with that comes a steady pounding of anxiety and stress, and I know I'm the only one in my house feeling it.
All of a sudden the calendar is chokkers, my kids are fatigued in a way I've never even seen before, and my husband needs to know what kind of Christmas meat to order.
That's before you add in the present shopping, the tree decorating, the movie watching and socialising the friends and family you've been meaning to see all year before it melted away.
Add a bit of 40 degree heat in there and boom it's a lot.
On Tuesday night I was up late making frogs in the pond (you know, freddos in jelly) for my daughter's preschool party to prove that I could be a working mum AND a mum who makes things for preschool.
When my husband quizzed me as to why I didn't just grab some bags of party food at the supermarket I mumbled something about "mum guilt" and he just shook his head in disbelief.
This isn't meant to be a whinge. I guess I'm putting all this out there, because I know other people are feeling it too.
Even before I had kids or before I was someone's partner I stressed about Christmas. I love it so much, I would try and create a perfect day with the perfect vibe.
But, sometimes, you've just got to let it be, I guess.
Lucky for me leading mental health expert Tracy Horton spoke to Australian Community Media this week about how to de-stress the festive season, especially during the cost of living crunch.
"We are lucky that Christmas is our summer, so why don't we do away with the big roasts and traditional meals just this once and leave that to our English cousins who can't go without," Tracy said.
"Instead, let's do light food, finger food, grazing platters, cold meats and seafood. Let's serve it outside and enjoy the fresh breeze and sun.
"The benefits of this are many: less electricity is used, everyone will be happier with a good dose of vitamin D, and the food will be simple, cheaper and stress-free."
"Go shopping with an understanding of the amount you can spend and watch out for buy now pay later schemes and credit card payments," Tracy said. "While they may be easy in December, they will leave you crying and stressed in January.
"Plan to have all the shopping done on time so you don't grab expensive last-minute gifts. These are budget killers."
Secret Santa can take the sting out of the cost of Christmas, only to prove painful because of the logistics.
"The cry of most adult Aussies is, 'I am too time-poor', but if we can find some time, then a very efficient way to save money is to make our own gifts," Tracy said. "Little containers of encouraging notes or vouchers for people to cash in with you over the year also make great gifts.
"Write thoughtful cards. Writing is such a powerful gift. Christmas is about giving, and it was never intended to financially stress anyone."
"The best traditions are often free or low cost - think visiting local light displays, holiday parades, or having a themed movie night at home," Carol said.
"Children can feel a sense of family belonging and have lots of fun with family traditions, as well as adding new ones."
I hope you can find a second or two to sit back and enjoy this busy but exciting time of year!
