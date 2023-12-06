Is Christmas in our region better than anywhere else in Australia?

Bust out the eggnog and throw some tinsel in the air - Orange has been rated one of Australia's most festive cities.
Language and culture experts Preply conducted a study using regional search data to determine which cities in Australia are the most and least festive.
Orange has claimed the third top spot with a festive monthly search volume of 20,944 per capita, surpassing the national average by 55 per cent.
Those online habits show residents across Orange are keen to learn more about holiday events, decorations and celebrations. While the city's giant Christmas tree was erected near Robertson Park at the end of November.
Perhaps proving the Central West as a whole is Santa's home away from home, Dubbo takes the top spot with a festive monthly search volume of 22,156 per capita.
Conversely, Mackay showed the least interest in Christmas, with a monthly search interest per capita 87 per cent lower than Dubbo.
Whether due to unique local traditions or other factors, the residents of Mackay seem to approach the holiday season with a more subdued spirit, language expert from Preply Sylvia Johnson indicated.
The study by Preply examined over 1000 Christmas-related keywords searched from October 2022 to December 2022 to determine each city's inclination towards festive activities and holiday celebrations.
"We embarked on a journey to explore the heartbeat of holiday joy in cities across the nation," Ms Johnson said.
"Our festive campaign revealed the incredible diversity of celebrations, from the spirited enthusiasm of the most festive cities to the subtle charm of the least festive ones."
"The festive spirit of a city is a reflection of its unique cultural tapestry. From longstanding traditions to local customs, each city weaves its own narrative of celebration.
"Factors like community engagement, historical influences, and the collective enthusiasm of residents all play a part in creating a dynamic and festive atmosphere.
"It's the blend of these elements that makes some cities shine brighter during the holiday season, showcasing the beautiful diversity that defines our cultural landscape."
But, which cities have been crowned the most festive in Australia?
The festive findings:
