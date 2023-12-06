Orange's own 'Lillee and Thommo' tear heart out of rivals in gripping chase

Three wickets in the space of two overs to Stuart Bell secured the Orange under 12s boys' cricket team a dramatic victory against Bathurst on Sunday and continued their perfect start to their Western Zone juniors campaign.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
After strong wins over Dubbo and Lachlan in the competition's first two rounds, the Orange side appeared to be cruising to a third success at the Country Club Oval when they had Bathurst reeling at 7-40 in pursuit of their total of 116.
But when a gutsy eight-wicket partnership between Bathurst pair Tyler Harris and Finley Pike took the visitors to the brink of triple figures, it was the Bathurst team in the box seat.
Enter Bell.
Brought on to bowl the 27th over by older brother and captain, Andy, Stuart dismissed Pike with his second delivery and claimed another scalp with the over's fifth ball.
Two overs later he wrapped up the game with his third bowled dismissal in the space of 10 balls, finishing the innings with the incredible figures of 4-7 off 5.5 overs, with three maidens.
Coach Ben Chiarella said Bell's calmness under pressure was extraordinary for a 10-year old.
"Stu stepped up and took those wickets, including two unplayable deliveries that many accomplished adult players would have struggled to handle," Chiarella said.
We've managed to put together really impressive team performances without an individual carrying the group.- Coach Ben Chiarella
"We knew we were up against it as 116 was always going to be hard to defend but we rallied and continued to fight.
"The scenes after the last wicket fell were awesome and the boys were pumped. It was one of those moments I think they will remember for a long time."
Bell's opening bowling partner, Fred Warren, tore the heart out of the Bathurst top order, removing both openers and the dangerous Riley Moxon on his way to figures of 3-29 from six overs.
Chiarella labelled the pair the team's 'Lillee and Thommo' but said the spread of talent and commitment across the squad was at the core of their early-season success.
"We've got a really balanced team and a lovely group of kids," he said.
"Oliver Crellen has been fantastic with the bat in the middle order but across the board everyone is contributing with performances in big moments to get the job done.
"We've managed to put together really impressive team performances without an individual carrying the group."
Matches against Mudgee and Western Zone under 14s girls in the new year will round the team's preliminary matches, with one win enough to secure a berth in the competition's final; two to ensure they'll host the decider.
Chiarella said the team had shown huge improvements in what, for most, is their first season or representative cricket.
"We've really performed well so far. It's a short season, just five games, so you can't really afford a bad performance. You have to turn up every game and play as if it's a knockout round," he said.
"I've been so proud of how they have bonded as a group, taken on advice and worked together to improve their game as individuals and as a team."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.