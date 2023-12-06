Take a tour inside the new multi-million dollar Wentworth golf clubhouse

The "biggest" project in the history of Orange Ex-Services Club (OESC) is less than six months away after an "interesting" build.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The multi-million dollar clubhouse dubbed 'The Wentworth' has faced some delays due to rain and the discovery of large amounts of rock under the construction site but was on track for a May-June 2024 opening.
The new building is a replacement for the original structure, which burned down in 2019.
Wentworth Golf Club members were treated on another tour of the site by construction company Renascent on Wednesday, December 6, with the building well and truly beginning to take shape.
OESC CEO Nathan Whiteside said it was a rewarding to watch the progress over time.
"This is definitely the biggest project," he said.
"We built the Greenhouse six or seven years ago and originally the main club car park but this is by far the biggest project.
"We'll probably do another one before we open but it's good to have the members come out and have a little walk around in what is going to be the golfers' and community's club.
"It feels like it's been going slowly but surely but when you think back about a year now and there's been a few small setbacks but Renascent have been really on top of that and we are pushing through.
"It's really exciting to be part of such a big build and such a great community asset."
Senior project manager Scott Hubbard said the construction, which is taking place on the side of a hill overlooking the 18th hole, has been engaging.
"It's exciting to work on," he said.
"It's a really interesting project because on the car park side it's dug into the hill and looks like a single storey building but from green it's this big three-storey-looking building."
The new building will feature a function and dining area, kitchen and children's play area to one side. There will also be a sports bar, alfresco gaming area and smoking terrace to the other side.
Included also are toilets, a managers office, count room, storage space, cool rooms, lift stairwells and terraces.
Located on the lower floor, at the bottom of the hill, will be the brand new pro shop, simulator rooms and terrace, cafe, workshop, staff room, golf cart storage and charging area and more toilets.
There will also be undercover parking for 15 cars and a courtesy bus with the existing car park, located in front of the main entrance at the top of the hill, will be upgraded.
Mr Whiteside said the facilities would complement the club's ongoing commitment to providing a high standard golfing experience.
"We've made a couple of good moves staff-wise, our chief superintendent is a brilliant greens keeper and we are already seeing the difference in the golf course," he said.
"We are going to build this wonderful clubhouse and we are going to make sure our golf course is up to that standard as well.
"You don't often get the opportunity to build something from scratch."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.