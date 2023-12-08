'I'm going to smash you': Mother's behaviour at school lands her in court

A mother who threatened a school staff member has been brought before the court for harassment and intimidation.
The 33-year-old Orange woman is not named to protect the identity of the child.
According to court documents one of the woman's children was injured in the playground at Bowen Public School so she was called in.
The child had a gash to the head that needed glue strips to be applied at hospital on August 7, 2023.
When the woman arrived at the school, a staff member came out to greet her but instead faced a barrage of insults and threats.
The woman called the staff member a "four-eyed c--t" and told her to "get out of my way or I'm going to smash you".
The victim took a step back from the woman. However, the woman stepped even closer to her until the victim felt her breath on her face.
The woman took her child to the hospital and police have since banned her from attending the school.
A plea of guilty was entered and the woman was present in Orange Local Court for sentencing on November 30, 2023.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe described his client's actions as those of a "protective mother".
He said she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and the child no longer attends that school due to the mother's ban.
He said a conviction could affect her employment.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the woman should be convicted.
"This is someone who has anger problems, there should be a conviction," he said.
Magistrate David Day read out the woman's threats in court.
He also said the woman was already subject to a conditional release order, without a conviction, for a separate offence at the time of the school incident.
"This matter requires a conviction," he said.
"You cannot do this."
Mr Day convicted the woman without further penalty but ordered she not go anywhere the victim lives or works.
