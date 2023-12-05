Central Western Daily
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Senior says he's doing his best after drinking bottle of wine before driving

By Court Reporter
December 5 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"DOING my best" is the explanation a man has given to a court after he pleaded guilty to his third drink-driving charge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.