Senior says he's doing his best after drinking bottle of wine before driving

"DOING my best" is the explanation a man has given to a court after he pleaded guilty to his third drink-driving charge.
Michael Richard Dumont, 60, of Sydney Road, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 29, 2023 to a charge of mid-range PCA.
Court documents state police were patrolling the Kelso area just before 3am on October 13, 2023 when they saw a silver Subaru Impreza travelling along Boyd Street.
Police stopped the car and asked the driver - later identified as Dumont - for his licence before he was questioned about drinking alcohol.
Dumont told officers he had one bottle of wine 30 minutes prior to getting behind the wheel.
After a positive roadside alcohol reading, Dumont was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Dumont gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.141.
The court heard Dumont had been on an intensive correction order at the time of the offence, which had a condition that he was not to have any alcohol.
"The fact you're still offending with alcohol despite an intensive correction order with that condition; I want to know what is happening," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Ms Ellis noted that this was Dumont's third drink-driving charge.
"I'm doing my best," a self-represented Dumont said.
Ms Ellis ordered a full sentence assessment report, and adjourned the matter for sentence on January 31, 2024 at Bathurst Local Court.
