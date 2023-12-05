Cop rushed to hospital after public pest's alleged 'violent' attack

A man has been charged after a police officer was allegedly injured during an arrest.
Police were called to William Street in Bathurst around 8.50am on December 5, 2023 following reports of a public disturbance.
Police spoke with a 41-year-old man known to them, and checks revealed he was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants for property-related offences.
The man allegedly "violently" resisted arrest and punched a constable multiple times in the face, and is believed to have spat in the face of both officers.
During a search of the man, police located and seized a bag of crystal substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with:
The constable suffered a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Bathurst Hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition.
The man was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on December 5.
