'Not good enough': Bollard at broken escalator stopping customers in their tracks

Christmas shoppers have been stopped in their tracks at the broken belt-type escalator at Orange City Centre.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The escalator has been out of order for several months and a long mat placed over it for people to walk up.
However, recently a bollard has been installed to stop people with walkers, trolleys, wheelchairs or prams from going up.
They have to use the other ramp across the car park instead, and there has been wide-spread dissatisfaction after the move.
On Monday night, Orange mother Rebecca Childs was in disbelief when she discovered the bollard after parking in the adjacent pram parking.
"The travelator hasn't be working for months however when it was, the disability and pram parking was placed along with pedestrian crossings close by for easy access for 'everyone's safety'," she said in the post.
"Fast forward, four weeks before Christmas, the busiest time of year, with car parks and shopping centre's packed like sardines and now this pole 'for your safety' appears forcing parents with prams and mobile children, wheelchairs, carers and clients having to turn back to battle unnecessary traffic in a chaotic car park which could potentially end up in fatality.
"I'm confident this poses a greater risk than the out of order travelator."
Her worries and frustration were widely mirrored across social media platforms with dozens of comments expressing similar views.
An Orange business owner with a sight impairment, Joel Everett has also told the Central Western Daily of trouble he has on stationary escalators.
He said when they are broken down, "I feel like I'm walking backwards."
Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh was also dismayed by the broken escalator and will raise it at Tuesday's council meeting.
"We are well aware of it," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"In the past we wrote a letter to the centre management asking about the escalator and highlighting the fact that it had been broken down for so long.
"I believe the response from that was that it would be fixed in the new year."
Cr Greenhalgh said she was confronted by the bollard on Monday.
"When I walked in there myself doing some personal business I go 'oh my God, there's bollards," she said.
"How are you supposed to get up there with a pram, with a wheel chair, with anything.
"It's just not good enough."
She said the issue will be talked about at the council meeting on Tuesday, December 5.
"On the mum's group online last night I saw it after I'd been there and I said to my husband, 'I knew this was going to happen, I was in there today and witnessed it and it was on my list to talk to'," she said.
"This time of year, that's just crazy.
"It's just about the whole communication about it.
"Everyone should have access to our shops and we shouldn't be making it difficult for them."
In a letter to staff last month, centre management said the bollards would be installed for safety purposes.
Orange City Centre management was contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.