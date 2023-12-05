Two Toms and the CYMS twins star in BOIDC team of the week

After some wet weather put paid to last week's action we are back with another edition of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) team of the week.
The two-day games were hastily rescheduled into one-day affairs for Saturday, December 2, and we had three definitive results.
Here's who stood out.
Daburger was our player profile subject on Sunday due to his efforts with both bat and ball against Bathurst City.
The spinner took a solid 2-25 across eight overs after being tasked by skipper Tom Belmonte to open the bowling due to a "soft" wicket.
He then backed it up with an unbeaten 82, including hitting the winning runs as CYMS made light work of the Redbacks' total of 164.
In another world Coughlan might have gotten the phone call on Sunday to chat about his outing, such where his numbers.
He took near identical bowling figures of 2-24 and then opened the batting with the aforementioned Daburger.
He made 77, just five runs short of his opening buddy, to help his side rise up to third on the ladder.
Three spots in and a third Orange player (sorry Bathurst, we promise your time will come).
Carruthers ultimately proved the match winner for Cavs as the defending premiers pulled off the great escape against City Colts.
Chasing 168, Cavs were down 7-106 when Carruthers headed out to the middle.
He would put on 35 not out and hit the winning runs (a four no less), with help from another Tom who will feature later in this list.
Told you Bathurst's time to shine would arrive and it comes in the form of City Colt's Murray.
Murray's performance came from the game above with an impressive knock of 47 giving Colts a good shot at victory.
A handy 40 from Coad who teamed up with another Rugby teammate to get their side to a defendable total of 187, which they comfortably did against Orange City.
Batting at eight, Knox topped the run scoring charts for the Redbacks with a handy 41 off 34 balls.
It ultimately didn't do any good with the aforementioned CYMS' openers getting the job done easily but it doesn't take away from a good knock by Knox.
Rugby has Ryan to thank for getting them in the winners' circle in 2023/24.
His unbeaten 40 helped add some weight to Rugby's total of 187.
The former ORC Tiger was dangerous with ball in hand as well, taking 2-8 as Orange City were bowled out for just 111.
As mentioned above, the two Toms linked up to guide Cavs to victory on Saturday at Loco Oval.
Blowes put on an unbeaten 29 and also chimed in with one wicket in a solid outing for the men in maroon.
Another great bowling performance complimented by work in the pads.
Macpherson scored 23 in opening the batting and then did some real damage for Rugby with ball in hand.
He took 4-20 and claimed two catches, playing a big part in his side's first win of the year.
Rugby's men sure stood out on the weekend with another player forcing their way into the team of the week.
Norris was a nightmare for the Warriors' batting line-up over his seven overs.
He took three wickets and allowed just 15 runs in a tight display of bowling.
We started the team of the week with a CYMS player and it's how we have chosen to end it as well.
Richards took four wickets for 31 runs in green and gold at Country Club Oval to round off an enjoyable day out for their bowling attack.
