Massive wind farm with giant turbines should be 'considered for cancellation'

Nationals MLC Sam Farraway says scraping the controversial Kerrs Creek wind farm project should be considered in order to end a divide in the Orange community.
A large crowd descended on the Molong RSL on Monday night to discuss the project at a community briefing.
The Kerrs Creek wind farm is being developed by RES Australia. The wind farm will be located north of Orange, in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone.
The project was announced in September, 2023 and, under the current proposed time frame, would be completed in 2029.
It's a massive project with 63 wind turbines set to generate a capacity of 441 megawatts. There's one substation, transmission connections and supporting infrastructure included in the proposal.
Some of the Kerrs Creek wind farm turbines are expected to be around 280 metres in height - that's almost as high as the Sydney Tower, the highest structure in NSW at 309m.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment issued the Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements for the project in October, 2023.
On Monday night, members of the Kerrs Creek community, as well as those from surrounding areas in Orange and Cabonne, met to voice their concerns.
Among a host of issues raised, members of the community believe there's been a lack of consultation from the RES Group, which is being accused of ticking boxes when it comes to engaging the surrounding community rather than conducting any meaningful consultations.
Mr Farraway, a member of the NSW upper house, said many landholders within close proximity to the project site have reported a lack of communication or no communication at all from RES Group.
He said the wind farm developer is using "safety concerns" as the reason for not reaching out to some landholders, and that's nothing more than a "kick in the guts".
"It's fair to say this whole process is dividing the community," Mr Farraway said.
"The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process needs to be halted immediately and RES Group needs to sit down with the community and address their concerns."
Some of the "serious" concerns raised at Molong on Monday night include:
Some of the blades proposed to be used at the wind farm exceed 80 metres in length. Residents say navigating some of the narrow and windy streets across Cabonne, just to get to the wind farm location, during the construction phase will be challenging for everyone.
"We have been given no details on how RES Group will overcome the logistical challenge of transporting wind turbine blades through our community, which leads us to think the worst ... how will they be moved safely near community infrastructure like the Molong swimming pool," Mr Farraway said.
"This project needs to be put on hold, or even considered for cancellation until RES Group adequately addresses the community's questions and concerns.
"Our region deserves a transparent and respectful consultation process and the issues need to be resolved without dividing the community."
At the end of November, residents and landowners around the Kerrs Creek area met to voice concerns about the project.
To that point, two community consultations had been held, but Cassandra Sullivan said very little clarity is provided in return. The RES Group has denied these claims.
A RES spokesperson says communication from a "dedicated" team of specialist staff has been "early and ongoing" for the past two years - marking several modes of contact between the company and those on the ground locally.
"RES recognises the importance of early and ongoing community and stakeholder participation throughout a project's life cycle and aims to build trusting relationships between the project team, the community and broader region," the response from RES read.
