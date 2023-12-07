From big pokie win to almost being tasered: Night at the pub goes wrong

A man has faced court after being thrown out of a pub for being too drunk then had a taser drawn on him when it appeared he was attempting to headbutt a police officer.
Daniel John Berry of Forbes Road, Orange, was sentenced in Orange Local Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
The 31-year-old had been charged with failing to leave a premises when required and intimidating a police officer without causing actual bodily harm.
According to court documents, Berry was already drunk when he entered the Hotel Canobolas at 6pm on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
The hotel manager asked him to leave several times between 6pm and 6.55pm but Berry repeatedly refused so the police were called.
When the police arrived they agreed that he was drunk, noting his eyes were watery, his speech slurred, movements were clumsy and he was unsteady on his feet.
Police convinced him to walk out of the hotel and explained to him again that he had to leave the area by at least 50 metres due to his level of intoxication.
However, he was argumentative and quarrelsome and refused to move further away from the doorway.
As Berry was being led away, he lunged at a police officer in a way that made the police officer believe he was about to be headbutted in the face.
Berry got within 30 centimetres of the officer who pushed him away and drew his taser.
The police officer's partner pushed Berry away a second time when he tried to come back and the first officer re-holstered his taser.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said Berry was drunk on the night of the offence due to celebrating a pokie win.
"In his memory he's not sure of all the police facts but he accepts them and pleaded guilty," Mr Rolfe said.
He said Berry is a full-time miner and except for one matter two or three years ago he's not been in trouble with the law since 2010.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Berry was lucky the police didn't shoot him with the taser.
Magistrate David Day said Berry could be sentenced without a jail sentence being imposed.
He fined Berry $110 for not leaving the pub when he was told to.
He also fined Berry $550 and placed him on a 12-month community correction order for intimidating the police officer.
