Here's how you can support Kristy Armstrong's kids and start a life-saving conversation

There were many things Ellen Sharp felt after the death of teammate Kristy Armstrong - anger, grief and a feeling of helplessness in the face of tragedy.
Ms Armstrong's life was cut short on June 9 after a man allegedly crashed into her car.
He has since been charged with murder and the case remains before the courts.
In the days, weeks and months following there was a palpable outpouring of emotion in Molong and Orange with Ms Armstrong heavily involved in both communities.
One such was the Orange District Softball Association (ODSA) with whom she played.
Now, six months on from the horrific afternoon, ODSA will formally pay tribute to the mother of three and raise funds for her children as well as domestic violence awareness.
They will do so in the form of a 12-hour softball game at Wade Park on January 20, 2024.
With a fundraising goal of $21,000, half the money will go towards Ms Armstrong's three children and the other half going to charity.
It's the result of careful consideration by the ODSA committee about how they could honour the life of their friend.
"I had an awareness and we were somewhat aware of the situation that she was in and we knew she was trying to find the strength to leave," Ms Sharp said.
"I can't claim that she was my best friend but she was definitely very close to other ladies in our team who are on our organising committee.
"Her death just really knocked us for six and made me so angry. There were so many feelings around it that we just needed something to do with our anger and our hurt."
In addition to fundraising, the game will also provide an opportunity for people to learn some practical tips about how to confront domestic violence, either in their own lives or in the lives of others.
"Half the money that we're raising will go to Kristy's girls and the other half is going towards to NAPCAN, they run this program called Love Bites in schools," she said.
"What it does is it teaches children and teens about how to recognise and have respectful relationships, healthy conversations, how to deal with feelings of jealousy, how to identify gas lighting, how to recognise all of the things that start abusive relationships.
"So our intention is to not only support her girls, but also to raise awareness and money to support NAPCAN's work of getting into the prevention space for people.
"Lots of the community were saying 'we don't know what to do, what we could say if somebody discloses that they are having issues with domestic violence'.
"They've actually set up a program to help people know how to respond and refer and to have conversations without making things worse.
"So, as we're, as we're holding this event the intention is that if it raises any issues for people we will also have some services there for people to talk to if they need to or get information from."
The game will be broken up into hour-long slots with teams from all walks of life encouraged to sign up, for example a hockey club could face off against a rugby club.
Ms Sharp said there would be some surprise guest appearances from several high-profile softball players in the final game after which Ms Armstrong's playing number, 21, would be retired in her memory.
If you would like to donate or sing up you can find more information at https://home-base-21k.raisely.com/?fbclid=IwAR04B3xayBrAjssriqrjqzYOBeYRBSqrXAzkn2xs9JfQ68IXedzh9AR3CTQ
