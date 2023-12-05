Electrician's shocking drug haul exposed by link to greyhound syndicate

An electrician has faced court after trying to smuggle 13.5 kilograms of cannabis into Orange.
Jordan Edwin Baker, of Toogong, was on bail when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced for two charges of supplying a commercial quantity of cannabis on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Magistrate David Day said one of the 25-year-old's offences was connected to an alleged syndicate connected to Molong greyhound trainer Toby Weekes, whose case remains before the court.
It's been alleged greyhounds were used as a cover in drug deals, which took place at various locations, including race tracks. The drugs are alleged to have been supplied across the Central West.
According to the police, the other charge, which resulted in Baker's arrest, was not associated with the syndicate.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said his client became involved with Weekes through a known associate, who was also arrested.
According to documents supplied to the court, a police investigation into the alleged syndicate led to Weekes being placed under surveillance, which then led to Baker and the other associate landing on police radar too.
Police discovered Baker and the other man were to meet with another associate in the Sydney suburb of Colyton on January 19, 2022, under the guise of transporting a greyhound.
As planned, they travelled to Sydney with a brindle greyhound and were to meet at a hotel car park. However, the man they were to meet did not show up.
Police had pulled over the man they were waiting for in a targeted vehicle stop on the Hume Highway at 8.30am at Casula and a search of his vehicle located 26.5 grams of cocaine, nine kilograms of cannabis and 988 grams of the cutting agent boric acid.
When he failed to meet at the hotel there was "a flurry of communication" involving Weekes and others to determine what happened to the missing associate. It was then police discovered he knew what drugs were involved.
"I wonder what was worth more, the greyhound he took to Colyton or the drugs," Mr Day said.
Less than two weeks later police discovered Baker was again planning to travel to Sydney on March 1, 2022, to obtain "green" alongside the known associate. Investigators believed they were doing this without Weekes' knowledge.
This time they were subjected to a targeted vehicle stop while returning home from Sydney.
On March 1, 2022, both of the men were put under surveillance and police were ready as they travelled from Orange to Ryde.
When police stopped them on the return journey they found 4.5 kilograms of cannabis hidden in three green enviro bags in the vehicle. Police also found three grams of cocaine.
The pair was arrested but declined to be interviewed and were released without charge.
However, at 6.45am on May 18, 2022, Baker was arrested at Sunset Place in Orange and his phone was seized.
He told the police he regularly drove from Orange to Sydney helping transport greyhounds where they would be dropped off at the Colyton vet, Richmond Racetrack or a greyhound trainer's property.
He would not comment on the allegation of drug supply.
Weekes and two other men were arrested and charged on May 18, 2022. A phone was also seized.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said it was a serious offence and until drug reforms come into place cannabis is still illegal.
Sergeant Riley said the custody threshold was crossed for the offences.
"He was a willing participant," he said.
Mr Day said Baker's case went through a lengthy process of going back and forth between defence and prosecution before the original police "facts" were substantially amended.
As a result several charges were withdrawn and Baker pleaded guilty to the drug supply charges.
Mr Rolfe said Baker spent 10 days in custody and has been subject to strict bail conditions for the past 18 months.
He said Baker has no prior criminal record and he is employed as an electrician working at mines across Australia and did work on the Rozelle Interchange.
Although it's understood Baker took part in the trips in exchange for cocaine, Mr Rolfe said his client has not used illicit drugs for close to 18 months.
"Gambling was an issue and that's something he has well under control," Mr Rolfe said.
"I would submit that he has good prospects of rehabilitation, you are unlikely to see him back before the court."
Mr Day said the quantity of cannabis was "considerable" but they are his first criminal matters.
"The offending is serious, jail sentences ordinarily would be imposed and should be imposed for large quantities of cannabis," he said.
However, he said in this case community safety could be better served with a community-based sentence so any remaining drug issues can be addressed.
He said those issues would not be addressed by full-time jail and if he was given a full-time jail sentence he'd be released on parole unchanged.
Mr Day instead gave him a two-year intensive correction order from November 30, 2023 to November 29, 2025.
It is a community based jail sentence and will require him to participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs.
"As a way of punishment and to return something to the community," Mr Day also ordered Baker to complete 200 hours of community service.
